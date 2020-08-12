Madison Woolley Rocks A ‘Comfy’ Gray Tube Top & Matching Sweatpants In Laid Back Snap

Madison makes sweatpants look good.

Blond beauty Madison Woolley opted for a laid back look in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday morning. The model flaunted her curves as she lounged around in a “comfy” ensemble.

In the stunning shot, Madison looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny gray tube top. The skimpy shirt wrapped tightly around her ample bust and gave fans a peek at her cleavage. The garment also exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of loose-fitting gray sweatpants. The bottoms featured a drawstring waistline that accentuated her flat tummy and chiseled abs, as well as her petite waist.

Madison sat on a white counter top for the shot. She had one leg stretched out in front of her and the other pulled in towards her body as she leaned her back against a plain white wall. She tugged at her pants with one hand as the other hung at her side. She also gave a piercing stare into the camera as she tilted her head.

She wore her shoulder-length hair parted down the center. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Madison has accumulated more than 537,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those supporters didn’t hesitate to share their love for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“OMG YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” one follower declared.

“Certainly does look comfy. Meant for a cold night in snuggling,” another stated.

“You are Oh soooo hot in that,” a third social media user wrote.

“This photo of you is a great one. You look very pretty in the color gray and I think that you should wear it more often. Love the outfit and you!” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless physique in revealing ensembles for her online pics. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, tiny shirts, and tight bottoms in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a strapless white bikini with buckles as she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach. That post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 190 comments to date.