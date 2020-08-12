Nastia Liukin Shows Off Flexibility While Clad In Black Yoga Pants For Scorching New Update

Nastia Liukin sent temperatures soaring with the most recent update shared on her feed. The sizzling shot captured the Olympian and social media influencer in a black ensemble that flaunted her fit figure.

The photo captured Nastia posed in front of thin, rectangular windows that allowed plenty of sunshine to spill in over her body. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Dallas, Texas. The walls were bare aside from windows, and the model was positioned on a dark wood floor. She rested one hand on the windowsill behind her and stretched the opposite arm toward the ceiling while grabbing her foot with her hand. Her other leg was planted on the ground, and she tilted her head back and looked toward the sky for the photo op.

On her upper half, she sported a black shirt that featured long sleeves that were semi-sheer and exposed her skin underneath. The top was cropped near her ribs and flaunted her taut tummy.

Nastia rocked a pair of tight yoga pants on her lower half that hugged her slender legs. The garment boasted a high waistband that accentuated her tiny midsection and slim figure. The gymnast wore the bottom of her pants midway down her foot, leaving her toes on display. The front of the leggings was decorated with slits that gave the look a flirty vibe.

Nastia added a few accessories to her attire, including a gold necklace around her collar. She also added a pair of diamond earrings to dress the look up further. Her hair tumbled at her back, and it was filled with beautiful, loose curls. In the caption of the image, the Olympian told her fans that she was sore for a solid week after striking the pose, and she used a hashtag to reference her age.

The post has earned a ton of attention for the blond beauty, including over 8,000 likes and 40-plus comments. Most social media users complimented her fit figure while a few more couldn’t get over her insane flexibility. A few more dropped a line to let them know that they are big fans.

“Amazing!! Aging like fine wine girlfriend! Still killin it,” one follower commented on the shot with a few pink heart emoji.

“Turn this sideways and you have one of your perfect leaps!” a second social media user chimed in.

“You are incredible. This would put me in the hospital,” one more commented with a few smiley face emoji.