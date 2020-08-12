Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Jax Encourages Nina As A ‘Big Break’ May Be On The Horizon

General Hospital spoilers indicate that there is a lot of drama coming up during the episode airing on Wednesday. New episodes are back and the writers are keeping viewers on the edges of their seats with wild developments constantly dropping. One thing that everybody can look forward to with the August 12 show is more with Jasper “Jax” Jacks and Nina Reeves.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital that was posted on Twitter shared glimpses of several significant storyline developments. One quick tidbit showed Jax and Nina talking and she appeared to be holding a necklace in her hand.

At this point, all General Hospital viewers know the significance of that necklace. It’s the one with the half-heart pendant that her mother Madeline left her. Nina’s true biological daughter is said to have the other half, and fans have seen that Nelle Benson is the one with it in her possession. At this point, neither of the women has any idea that they are connected in this way.

There have been several close calls with one of the women realizing that the other has that significant piece of jewelry. So far, however, the secret has remained under wraps. General Hospital spoilers suggest, however, that something new might emerge to give Nina a bit of hope now.

As Nina and Jax meet up at the Metro Court, she smiles as he says that “this” could be the break that she’s been hoping for all this time. This quick General Hospital sneak peek doesn’t reveal what the new break consists of, or even confirm it’s about the jewelry and her daughter. However, it appears that’s what this discussion is about.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Jax will be offering Nina words of encouragement. He has become a dedicated supporter of hers over the past few months, and he certainly has the contacts and resources to help get answers on this mystery at last.

It seems clear, however, that he has not yet figured out that Nelle is connected to this. Given his history with her, he’d surely have a very different approach in talking to Nina about this situation if he knew where the situation was headed.

It certainly seems as if this bombshell is destined to drop soon. Nelle is hoping to go on the run with Wiley and General Hospital teasers hint that this could happen very soon. Will the revelation about the biological connection between Nina and Nelle come out before that can happen, and if so, how does it impact what comes next?

General Hospital spoilers tease that this storyline should come to a head very soon and viewers can’t wait to see how it all goes down.