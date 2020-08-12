Justin Hartley’s Ex-Wife Lindsay Praises Him As Chrishell Stause Divorce Drama Plays Out On ‘Selling Sunset’

The 'This Is Us' star's ex-wife calls him a 'solid man' and a 'dear friend.'

Justin Hartley’s ex-wife Lindsay Hartley has come to his defense as his messy divorce from his second wife, Chrishell Stause, plays out in a series of shocking Selling Sunset episodes that were filmed last fall.

In a new Instagram post, which can be seen here, Justin’s first wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley used her social media page to share a positive message about her ex, saying she wanted to highlight her “appreciation” for her family — which includes her famous ex-husband.

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being an exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. … No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

The description of the actor is in stark contrast as to how he’s being talked about on Selling Sunset, where Chrishell said she felt like “trash” Justin had just dumped out.

While he hasn’t spoken publicly about his second split, Justin has been complimentary when talking about his first ex-wife. Last September, two months before he filed for divorce from Chrishell in what she claimed was a blindside with no advance warning, he told Us Weekly that “communication” is key to his co-parenting situation.

“Communication and an understanding of where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard,” he said. “I get a lot of help from my ex-wife.”

Justin, who worked with his first wife on the soap opera Passions, was married to her from 2004 to 2012, and they share a daughter, Isabella, 16. The actor married Chrishell in 2017.

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

The flattering post from Lindsay comes days after Chrishell began “liking” tweets that insinuate that Justin cheated on her with his now-rumored-girlfriend Sofia Pernas, according to Us Weekly. Last week, the luxury realtor reportedly liked a post that noted that Justin filmed a movie in Canada at the same time Sofia was filming there in the summer of 2019 and that he probably “cheated” before he filed for divorce that November.

Justin is reportedly “irritated” by how his drama with Chrishell Stause is playing out on the third season of her reality show. An insider said the This Is Us star has not watched the episodes but has been “alerted” to what is being said about him on the Netflix reality show, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

On the show, Chrishell claimed her husband of two years blindsided her with court papers and notified her that he was ending their marriage via a text message.

Chrishell, meanwhile, thanked fans for their support and kind messages as she was forced to relive her personal drama on the newly released Selling Sunset episodes.