Donald Trump Warns Americans Will Have To ‘Learn To Speak Chinese’ If He Loses

Donald Trump said that Americans will be owned by China and that Americans will have to learn to speak Chinese if he loses his bid for re-election in November.

While speaking with conservative host Hugh Hewitt on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump turned to the topic of China and a recent report that the country might be pushing for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the election.

When asked why China might want to see Biden over Trump, the president said it’s because they would be able to “own” the U.S.

“Because they’ll own the United State if he wins, and with me, they were having the worst year in 67 years because I tariffed the hell out of them,” Trump said.

“And China will own… Look, China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States. You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth,” he said. “And you’ll have to learn it fast. They will own the United States.”

The host didn’t challenge the statement or ask for clarification on how the country would come to own the U.S., but questioned if Trump had any plans to chat about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, in the upcoming debates.

Trump changed the topic to the stock market, saying that NASDAQ has continued to climb and break records. He added that the vaccine for the novel coronavirus is nearly ready to begin using and distributing and that the country is doing well in terms of addressing the pandemic.

Earlier in the interview, Hewitt asked Trump how it was possible to both be tough with China and to tweet “nice things” about Xi Jinping. Trump asserted that he had a “great” relationship with Chinese President Xi but that they are no longer on good terms after the “China virus” began to spread across the globe.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Trump also refuted the claim that he had supported China’s placing of Uyghur people into so-called concentration camps, the ethnic minority group in the Central and East regions of China who have reportedly been persecuted and imprisoned or detained in “vocational training centers.”

While some reports suggest that China is supporting a Biden win, former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his recent book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, that Trump had asked Xi for help in winning the 2020 race.