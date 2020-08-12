Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her Petite Frame In A Mismatched Bikini In Tulum

Bikini model Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share a sultry new pic with her fans. The blond bombshell flashed her petite frame while wishing her followers a good morning in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shot, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a stunning mismatched bikini. The white top featured no straps and boasted long sleeves that fell off her shoulders. It also fit snugly around her ample bust.

She teamed the top with a pair of nude bottoms that wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. The garment exposed her long, lean legs and accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. The colors of the ensemble complemented Morgan’s sun kissed skin perfectly.

Morgan posed in front of a plain white wall. She had her legs together and her hip pushed out as she rested one hand at her side. The other came up to play with her hair as she stood with her shoulders back and head tilted while wearing a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a green plant could be seen. She geotagged her location as Tulum.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair in a deep side part for the snap. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back.

Morgan’s 496,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 5,200 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 250 messages for her during that time.

“Does it get any better than this??? No…it doesn’t!! Mic drop!!” one follower declared.

“Just Perfect, and Stunning as always,” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely so beautiful so gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“You’re truly the most gorgeous, prettiest and beautiful girl ever,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits online. She’s been known to pose in scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy dresses for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a gray sparkled thong bikini as she showed off her bronzed booty while soaking up some sun on the beach in Mexico. To date, that snap has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 620 comments.