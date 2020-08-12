Donald Trump Goes After ‘Weak’ Bill Maher 5 Days After Airing Fake Eulogy

President Donald Trump went after the host of Real Time with Bill Maher on Wednesday for a mock eulogy that the comedian held for Trump last Friday.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Trump tweeted.

Comedian Bill Maher has been hosting his long-running HBO series from his Los Angeles backyard as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On the August 7th episode of his show, he performed a fake eulogy during the “New Rules” segment of his show. A clip of the video can be viewed on Twitter here.

During the segment, he noted that several noted figures who have passed in recent years have reportedly asked Trump not to attend their funeral.

These figures include John McCain, Barbara Bush, John Lewis, and Elijah Cummings.

Maher mused that Trump must be disliked if so many are against his attendance at their memorials, and noted that he felt bad for the president. He said that he decided to show Trump what his own funeral would look like in the hopes of giving him some insight into how people see him.

Standing at a podium surrounded by white flowers and an unflattering photo of Trump, Maher said that Trump looked at the world and asked: “what’s in it for me?”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“His generosity knew only limits and he never once failed to put himself before others,” the eulogy read.

Maher also joked that Trump had raised his children to treat people based on what they look like or how wealthy they are and to be quick to anger.

“Donald loved so many things: money, golf, lawsuits, porn stars, dictators, organized crime, and the 35 percent of the American people who still like him,” Maher said.

The comedian also ripped Trump for reportedly dodging serving in the military and said that he’d miss Trump for his “dull wit.”

Trump apparently took issue with the segment, tweeting that Maher was past his prime, to which individuals like actress and activist Mia Farrow responded that they’d rather have a leader who wasn’t so frequently watching television.

Maher is a frequent and vocal critic of Trump, often tackling issues surrounding him, his administration, and his supporters during his series.