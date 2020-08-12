Amanda Elise Lee Goes Braless In White Cropped Tank & Sweats: ‘Feeling The Blues’

Amanda Elise Lee showed off her stunning curves in a new Instagram post on Tuesday evening, much to the delight of her fans. The babe shared a series of images in which she sported a cropped white tank top with nothing underneath and a blue sweats set that hugged her body in all the right places.

In the shots, Amanda sat on a white low wall in front of several green plants. In the background, a clear wall could be seen, as well as tall palm trees. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with no clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on the fitness guru and caused her skin to glow. She looked both cozy and sexy in her ensemble.

Amanda wore a sheer white tank top that cut off at her chest, so fans could see that she opted to skip a bra underneath. Her underboob spilled out as the fabric pulled and clung to her bust. She layered a light blue zip-up hoodie over the shirt, though she left the jacket open and allowed it to hang loosely over her body.

Amanda’s abs were on show between the shirt and matching blue drawstring shorts. The velvet-looking bottoms had a thick waistband that came up high above her belly button and hugged her curvy hips. The tight-fitting fabric rippled on her thighs and left her shapely legs on show.

Amanda accessorized her outfit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in messy waves.

In the first image, Amanda sat on the edge of the wall with her legs spread slightly apart. She rested one hand on her leg and ran the other through her hair as she arched her back, which emphasized her figure. She flashed a piercing gaze at the camera.

The second photo showed Amanda holding her hands over her chest as the hoodie fell to her elbows. She smiled and looked off-camera.

The post received more than 135,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“Baby blue angel,” one person said.

“This looks so comfortable but also so hot lol,” another user added.

“You are GORGEOUS,” a third follower wrote.

Amanda always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, she rocked a barely-there top and floral panties, which her followers loved.