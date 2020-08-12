Brennah Black Gets Steamy In A White Thong Bodysuit For Sexy Upload

Brennah looked stunning in the skimpy garment.

Social media stunner Brennah Black delighted her adoring fans in her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The model showed some skin as she served up a steamy look for her latest pic.

In the racy snap, Brennah looked hotter than ever as she sported a teeny white thong bodysuit. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut back to expose even more skin.

The outfit fit snugly around her petite waist and was cut high on her curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the ensemble.

Brennah stood in front of a mirror in a dimly lit room for the snap. She had one hand on the glass in front of her, as the other hung at her side. She arched her back slightly and pressed her legs together as she wore a sultry expression on her face. Around the mirror, some sheer beige curtains were hung.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Brennah has amassed more than 599,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 remarks about that snap during that time.

“Ugh I loved this shoot so much,” one follower wrote.

“This looks like the most awesome pyjamas ever? Or is it not pyjamas,” another stated.

“I am humbled and unworthy of You…You are truly Magnificent…my place is at Your feet,” a third social media user gushed.

“Your hair looks so good with all that body to it,” a fourth person declared.

The model is no stranger to putting her enviable curves on full display in her racy photos. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a scanty snakeskin-print string bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 420 comments.