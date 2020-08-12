Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A ‘Double Denim’ Ensemble

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Rachel Ward thrilled her 610,000 followers with another look from her vacation in Monaco. The double update was captured at the Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, as the geotag indicated, although Rachel posed in front of a plain white fabric backdrop that allowed her ensemble to take center stage.

The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Rachel frequently wears on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans knew where to pick up the ensemble if they were interested.

Her top was a statement crop top with long sleeves that fit tightly through the forearm and lower portion of her upper arm, but incorporated puffed sleeve details as well. The look had a square neckline that flashed a hint of her bronzed skin, and structured cups that accentuated her chest. The top featured vertical seaming that gave it a corset vibe, as well as a zipper going all the way down the front, amping up the edginess of the look. Not much of Rachel’s cleavage was on display, but she did have a sliver of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the shirt with high-waisted denim jeans with a waistband that came right to her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The pants had a column of buttons going up the front for a retro look, and they clung to her toned thighs, fitting her curvaceous figure perfectly.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, including a black Prada bag with a chain strap that was positioned beside her. She also had on a few layered bangles, earrings, and a delicate necklace with a charm that was nestled right at her throat.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in an effortless style as she snapped a selfie with her cell phone.

In the second image, Rachel showed her followers a bit more of her look, and revealed that the denim pants had flared bottoms that contributed to the retro feel of the look.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 4,300 likes within two hours. It also racked up 90 comments from her audience.

“Wow you look just perfect in this double denim look you are just so beautiful and such a stunner,” one follower wrote.

“Gosh babe!!! You are perfect,” another remarked.

“You make anything look gorgeous,” a third fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel showcased her incredible figure in a white ruched miniskirt with a ruffled detail on the hem, and a cropped shirt with a tie detail that left a tantalizing amount of cleavage exposed.