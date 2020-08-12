Laura Amy Snaps A Steamy Selfie In A Barely-There Neon-Green Bikini

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy left barely anything to the imagination in today’s Instagram update, sharing a steamy mirror selfie that treated followers to an eyeful of killer curves. The 28-year-old fitness model was clad in an itty-bitty bikini that perfectly showed off her fit body and voluptuous assets, turning her backside to the mirror as she snapped the pic over her shoulder. The photo captured her in mid-profile, spotlighting her peachy posterior and supple back. The angle also offered a tantalizing glimpse at her chest, which the skimpy swimsuit struggled to contain.

Laura wore a neon-green string bikini that only covered what was necessary, leaving a generous expanse of toned skin on display. The two-piece included a minuscule thong that had no trouble showing off her buns thanks to its tiny triangular back and spaghetti side straps. Although her top wasn’t fully visible due to the angle of the shot, fans could notice the small triangle cups nearly caused her curved to overspill. The item appeared to be a halterneck style that tied around her back with a large, loopy bow, flashing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob.

The vibrant color complemented her raven tresses and bronzed tan, accentuating her all-over glow. Laura added some bling with her customary gold bangle bracelet. The model showcased her long, elegantly manicured as she posed with one arm on her hip, arching her wrist and placing her fingers on her thigh. She held the phone up over her shoulder and face with her other hand. The beige, heart-filled case concealed much of her beautiful facial featuresm allowing only her eyes to be seen. Her long, dark hair fell down her back and shoulder, seemingly grazing her rear end. Her blonde highlights framed her face, calling attention to her chic makeup.

The sizzling brunette posed in the living room of her Sydney apartment, banking on the light-toned décor and whimsical lighting to further emphasize her curves and teeny swimwear. The photo gave fans a peek at the stylish furnishings, showing a sleek white couch adorned with a bounty of throw pillows and a pair of transparent bar stools by the kitchen counter. A hot-pink neon sign flooded the room with a warm, colorful light, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot. Laura’s curvy silhouette occupied the forefront of the pic, stretching in a diagonal across the frame. The dark windows suggested the snapshot was taken at nighttime.

The Aussie bombshell wished fans a good night in the caption, blowing her admirers a kiss via emoji. The upload stirred quite the excitement among her devotees, who clicked the like button more than 5,320 times and left 165 messages on her selfie, all within the first hour of posting.

“Wow, is my response,” commented one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You always look so good,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“That booty an [sic] body wow,” gushed a third fan, leaving three fire emoji.

“Game over,” quipped a fourth fan.