Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

A source claims the couple are 'over the moon.'

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting their first child. The twosome reportedly kept the pregnancy a secret throughout the coronavirus quarantine, and the singer is reportedly “overjoyed” with the news, reported The Sun. A source close to the duo revealed that the couple has spent much of Cherry’s pregnancy holed up in their Suffolk, England, home.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” claimed the source regarding the happy news.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family. They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival,” the source claimed in a statement to the publication.

The couple has spent the past eight months together since Ed announced on Christmas Eve 2019 that he would be taking a hiatus from recording, touring, and social media. He had wrapped up an extended concert tour where he performed 260 shows to promote his album divide and needed some time off the road. He stated in the December Instagram post he would return with new music when he felt the time was right, and he had lived a little more.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Ed and Cherry began dating in 2015, They became friends from as young adults and attended Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, together. The couple became engaged in January 2018 and married later that year. Ed confirmed his relationship status during an interview (available via YouTube) with Charlamagne Tha God to promote the album No.6 Collaborations Project. It was during that discussion that Ed spoke about the possibility of he and Cherry creating their own family together.

Ed noted that in the coming months, he wanted to enjoy his life with his wife and couldn’t possibly spend the next 20 years on the road. He did, however, explain that starting a family would be a different situation. He said he wouldn’t mind sacrificing his career for his kids. Ed then remarked that if someone told him he could not tour again for the next 10 years because he had a child, he would be okay with that.

There has been no confirmation as yet from the singer’s publicist or from Ed himself regarding the exciting news.