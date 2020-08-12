Kelly Ripa Shares Gorgeous Family Photos With Mark Consuelos: ‘My Christmas Card Came Early’

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and their three beautiful children grace the cover of People magazine’s upcoming family issue and the Live! co-host took to Instagram to give her followers an exciting sneak peek of the spread.

The 49-year-old mother of three shared a picture of the cover, which hits newsstands on Friday, and she was in the center, leaning on her husband of 24 years. Ripa wore a bright pop of color with a tropical print button-up shirt that featured gorgeous red and cream flowers along with green leaves on a black background with white piping. She paired the bright top with off-white pants. Ripa’s blond hair fell in soft waves from a trendy center part.

Consuelos sported khaki pants and an untucked white dress shirt with a few buttons left open. One son had on milky colored pants, a black belt, and a striped taupe shirt while the other echoed his dad’s color scheme in a snowy polo style top and khakis. The couple’s daughter wore a cream-colored outfit with gauzy long sleeves. The whole group had big, toothy grins on their faces.

The second image featured a photo of Ripa, Consuelos, and their children Lola, Joaquin, and Michael, that appears inside the magazine. They have their arms around each other and are leaning forward, and everybody looks happy in the golden-hued shot.

Ripa noted that the pictures are Christmas card worthy in the caption, and her fans on the popular social media network seemed to agree. Over 42,000 of them hit the “like” button, and more than 1,000 took the time to leave a positive comment for the happy group in less than an hour after she shared the post.

“OMG! You have the most beautiful family both inside and out,” gushed one fan who also used a row of red heart-eye emoji to make the point.

“I bet your dentist has this hanging in their office,” a second follower teased along with a tooth emoticon, referencing everyone’s bright white smiles in the shots.

“This is gorgeous! I can’t wait to pick up a copy. Beautiful family,” a third Instagrammer enthused, including a double pink heart.

“We can see all the love shining thru the pages! How wonderfully inspiring!” wrote a fourth devotee who also left a red rose and a golden star-eye smiley along with the comment.

Ripa’s gorgeous magazine cover comes shortly after news that she and Consuelos plan to produce a new Hulu series together, The Inquisitr reported. The upcoming show is based on the best-seller, “Mexican Gothic.”