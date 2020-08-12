Donald Trump Claims Suburban Housewives Will Vote For Him

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that suburban housewives around the U.S. will vote for him in the upcoming election this November.

You can view his tweet here.

Trump asserted that this demographic would vote for him because “they want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood.”

In his post, the president also suggested that should his rival Joe Biden get into power, he would reinstall the program “in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge.”

As the Daily Mail reported, Trump has promised to keep “low income housing” away from suburban areas. The outlet noted that this vow has been interpreted as racist by some critics, who claim it is tantamount to promising to keep minorities out of suburbs.

The publication underlined that the Republican Party has focused on ramping up votes from women living in suburban areas in recent elections.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

It also noted the suburbs now contain nearly half of all voters, after these areas underwent major expansion throughout the past few decades.

Cory Booker — the Black New Jersey senator who Trump name-checked in the post — doubled an affordable housing program in Newark when he was the city’s mayor, and also made affordable homes a key part of his platform during his run for the Democratic nomination. However, according to the publication, it is unclear why Trump suggested that Biden would put Booker in charge of the issue.

Trump’s tweet came just one day after Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election. This makes Harris the first Black woman vice presidential candidate.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden announced the decision on Twitter, which you can view here.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

In a second tweet, Biden explained that he watched as Harris worked closely with his son, Beau, in the past as the duo “took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse.”

“I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he wrote.

Prior to Biden’s announcement, there were only two incidences in U.S. history where a politician from a major party selected a woman as their vice presidential candidate. Democratic nominee Walter Mondale was the first in 1984 when he chose Geraldine Ferraro, and in 2008, Republication John McCain picked Sarah Palin.