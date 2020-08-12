Kindly Myers Is A Vixen In Red Lingerie On Instagram

Kindly Myers delighted her eager audience with a sizzling new social media share that saw her in red lingerie. The sultry shot was shared on her page on Wednesday morning, and it provided the perfect hump day treat.

The image showed the model posed in front of a purple chair that was covered in velvet fabric. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where the majority of her recent images have been snapped. The floor was made of dark wood, and the area behind her was filled with dark cabinetry. Kindly posed in the center of the frame and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

The Playboy model tipped one of her toes on the ground and bent the opposite leg near her derriere. She gathered a handful of her long, blond tresses in one hand and balanced her weight on the opposite. Kindly opted for a smoking-hot lingerie set that possessed a red hue. Her bra was constructed of lace fabric that was semi-sheer and teased a glimpse of her skin underneath. The piece had thin straps that secured over her shoulders and a set of strings that arched over her chest and drew attention to her ample bust.

She wore a piece of lace fabric over her midsection, and part of her trim abs was obscured by her knee. Kindly wore a pair of red panties on her lower half, and its cheeky cut flaunted her shapely thighs in their entirety. The model also wore a set of tight straps on her thighs to complete the skin-baring look.

She kept her accessories simple and sported a small necklace with a sideways cross. She opted to go barefoot for the photo and styled her hair with a deep side part while her mane cascaded over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the image, Kindly credited her new photographer, The New Joey P, and expressed how much of a pleasure it was to work with him. Unsurprisingly, the update has accrued over 9,000 likes and 200-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most complimented her fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Hot and sexy. Beautiful lingerie. Cute smile. Love u baby doll,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Why you so good baby?” a second follower asked.

“Very nice sexy look very sweet sexy figure very nice hot and amazing girl likes you, love you,” another social media user raved.