‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Is Glowing In No-Makeup Baby Bump Pic As She Cuddles Pup Gus

She and husband Ryan Biegel will welcome their first child, a girl, in September.

The Kitchen star Katie Lee glowed in a new baby bump photo as she cuddled her pup, Gus. The Food Network celebrity and her husband, Ryan Biegel, will welcome their first child in September. Katie looked absolutely lovely in the share as she and her dog had some sweet snuggle time on a seat in their home.

The photo depicted the cook and her dog as they sat together on what appeared to be a wicker chair. Katie has residences in both New York’s West Village and the Hamptons. Behind Katie, the room featured a white bookcase and a nautical-themed lamp, the bottom of which resembled the legs of a lifeguard stand. The top featured a tan shade.

Katie appeared to wear no makeup in the photo. She wore a long gray dress in what looked like a soft material. The top was a tank style and the outfit seemed to have plenty of room for her growing belly. She tilted her head to the right, her brown hair falling loose to her shoulders. On her neck, Katie wore a thin gold chain with a small pendant. She held Gus in her arms, her first “baby” before the birth of her daughter this fall.

Katie quipped in the image’s caption that Gus didn’t understand all the pregnancy talk, as he was their little one.

The sweet moment showed Gus as he reclined while the television star held him close. The rescue dog, a Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix, has been spoiled rotten by his fur mom since she first adopted him in 2018, with the help of Howard Stern’s wife, Beth. She advised her friend to go to the North Shore Animal League where they were having an adoption event with 300 dogs.

“I saw Gus and fell in love,” Katie once said in an interview with Pet Lifestyles Magazine.

Fans of the mother-to-be adored the image and shared their comments regarding the sweet pic.

“Pretty soon Gus will have a sister. The anticipation is killing me and I don’t even know you,” said one follower.

“I can’t wait to see how he reacts to being a big brother (and no longer the ‘only child’). So excited for you, Ryan & Gus!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“When you’re this late in pregnancy, whatever is comfortable is what you wear. It’s hard being comfy with a big baby in your belly!” stated a third fan of Katie’s comfortable loungewear.

“Gus is going to be a big brother very soon, your going to have to video his reaction to the infant crying. Should be interesting,” said a fourth admirer.