‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Is Glowing In No-Makeup Baby Bump Pic As She Cuddles Pup Gus

She and husband Ryan Biegel will welcome their first child, a girl, in September.

The Kitchen star Katie Lee glowed in a new baby bump photo as she cuddled her pup, Gus close. The Food Network celebrity and husband Ryan Biegel will welcome their first child together, a girl, in September. Katie looked absolutely loved in the share as she and her dog shared some sweet snuggle time on a seat in their home.

The photo depicted the cook and her dog as they sat together on what appeared to be a wicker chair in her home. Katie has residences in both New York’s West Village and the Hamptons. Behind Katie, the room featured a white bookcase and a nautical-looking lampstand, which resembled the legs of a lifeguard stand. The top displayed a tan shade.

Katie wore no makeup in the photo, which was likely taken by her husband.

She donned a long gray dress in what looked like soft material. The style featured a tank top and plenty of room for her growing belly. She tilted her head to the right in the image, her brown hair falling loose to her shoulders. On her neck, Katie wore a thin gold chain with a small pendant that lay on her collarbone. She held Gus in her arms, her first baby before the birth of her daughter this fall.

Katie quipped in the image’s caption that Gus didn’t understand all the pregnancy talk as he was their little one.

The sweet moment showed Gus as he reclined on his back as the television star held him close. The rescue dog, a Chihuahua and ShihTzu mix has been spoiled rotten by his fur mom since she first adopted him in 2018 with the help of Howard Stern’s wife Beth. She advised her friend to go to the North Shore Animal League where they were having an adoption event with 300 dogs. “I saw Gus and fell in love,” she once said in an interview with Pet Lifestyle Magazine.

Fans of the mother-to-be adored the image. They shared their comments regarding the sweet pick with Instagram.

“Pretty soon Gus will have a sister. The anticipation is killing me and I don’t even know you,” said one follower.

“I can’t wait to see how he reacts to being a big brother (and no longer the ‘only child’). So excited for you, Ryan & Gus!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“When you’re this late in pregnancy, whatever is comfortable is what you wear. It’s hard being comfy with a big baby in your belly!” stated a third fan of Katie’s comfortable loungewear.

“Gus is going to be a big brother very soon, your going to have to video his reaction to the infant crying. Should be interesting,” said a fourth fan.