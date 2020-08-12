‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Alumnae Come Out In Support Of Hannah Ferrier

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is getting support from a few of the franchise’s alumnae amidst allegations that she had drugs on board. Stewardesses Julia Dalbert and Lauren Cohen have recently come out to defend their former boss after bosun Malia White took a photo of prescription medication and sent it to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Julia was the second stewardess of the first season of the yachting reality program. The fashion designer from London was admittedly restrained but shared her thoughts after watching the current episode via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

“I’m saddened by what I’ve watched! This is not showing women in leadership positions in a good light…the actions were simply spiteful and vindictive!”

Julia then went on to give support to her former superior.

“Sorry I wasn’t there for you on this season Hannah,” she wrote.

The third stewardess from the second installment of the yachting series, Lauren Cohen, also weighed in on the drama via social media. The 30-year-old posted several photos from her time on the show as she shared her opinions.

“Not gonna lie, it’s been pretty entertaining to watch karma come back around this season,” Lauren wrote over a photo of the cast from a night out.

Lauren did not specifically name which crew member she was referring to, although she did provide some clues. Returning from her time on the series were Sandy, Malia, Hannah, and Christine “Bugsy” Drake. Lauren was quick to write that she was not referring to the bosun who was a “cool chick” in her book, and her story went on to include photos of Hannah who Lauren called “the only real one from everyone I met from the cast.” In later slides, the brunette called out her former captain as she boasted her accomplishments since being on the series.

One Below Deck cast member that is not taking sides is the “Stud of the Sea.” Captain Lee Rosbach recently tweeted about the chain of command on a yacht. The head of the motor yacht Valor deleted the words after some were lead to believe that he was in support of Hannah. He went on to explain his actions on Twitter.

“I took it down because some people were interpreting it as me taking sides, which I don’t do.”

Lee went on to explain why he remained neutral.

“I would never second guess Capt Sandy as she has to make decisions real time, only she is privy to all the info.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah came under fire after Malia took a photo of her CBD and prescription Valium and sent it to Sandy. The mom to be called the situation “an absolute nightmare.”