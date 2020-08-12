Louisa Johnson Teases New Music In Low-Cut Blue Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The X Factor winner has been fairly quiet on the music scene recently but has hinted that new material is on its way.

The “So Good” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut blue dress that fell above her upper thigh. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her tanned legs. Johnson paired the ensemble with multicolored ankle boots that featured gems embroidered all over. She kept her nails short and decorated them with light blue polish. Johnson accessorized herself with a couple of rings, bracelets, and a necklace while placing a pair of shades on top of her head. The singer styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and showed off the tattoos inked on her left shoulder and on her chest.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a block of stairs outdoors. Johnson crossed her legs and linked her hands together. The entertainer looked down with a smile and appeared to have the wind blowing her hair.

In the next slide, Johnson flashed her pearly whites while resting her right arm on her upper thigh. She placed the other under her chin and looked over to her right. In the third frame, Johnson was captured in the same position. However, she gazed in front of her.

In the fourth and final pic, she continued to smile in a closer-up snapshot with her arms lapped over in front of her.

For her caption, Johnson told fans that new music is being made and that she has been spending time working on herself recently. She expressed how grateful she is for their love and support.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 13,600 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be very popular with her over 850,000 followers.

“So excited! Glad that you’re happy and doing what you love. We’re all going to be patient because it will all be worth it,” one user wrote.

“Your jewelry is always on point,” another person shared.

“Happy looks good on you! Beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look stunning!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless crop top paired with high-waisted denim jeans.