Gabby Epstein Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Pink Bikini During A Lake Tahoe Getaway

Social media star Gabby Epstein sent the pulses of her 2.3 million Instagram followers racing after posting a triple-picture update where she wore a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The set was a light pink color that was not only an appropriate shade for the warm summer months, but also highlighted her bronze tan.

The top was a strapless bandeau silhouette that showed off a maximum amount of skin. In addition, the garment appeared slightly too small for the model, and Epstein appeared nearly ready to spill out of the ensemble. The top was knotted in the middle and the hem was folded over itself to suggest that it was struggling against its ties.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Epstein coupled the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a classic style, with side straps that rested just above her hips to emphasize her hourglass figure.

The Australian beauty accessorized with a number of trendy stacked gold necklaces, with both a coin and evil eye as charms. Her hair was styled into a messy updo and she added a fun pop of color with a bright berry lipstick.

The setting for the shots was a scenic cabin that was geotagged as in Lake Tahoe in northern California. Epstein posted three pictures all together as she relaxed in a luxurious hot tub with a stunning view of the mountain wilderness behind her.

In the first picture, Epstein looked out to the side as if to observe the view, with her mouth open in a sultry pout. In the second, the model struck a similar pose, only this time the camera had zoomed out to show off more of her phenomenal figure in addition to capturing a wide grin from the Instagram star. Last but not least, she gave fans a bright smile.

In her caption, Epstein asked her followers whether they preferred beach day or pool day, as well as mentioning that her swim set came from the online retailer Oh Polly.

Fans went wild over the sultry new post, and awarded the upload close to 50,000 likes and more than 385 comments.

“You look amazing in that bikini!” raved one fan, including several pink hearts to the statement.

“You are so stunning Gabby!” echoed a second.

“That last pic tho,” gushed a third.

“How are you this iconic,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

This is not the first time that Epstein has dropped jaws over the past week. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned her fans while modeling a tiny black swim set — this time while vacationing in Mexico.