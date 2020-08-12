Alexis Clark Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Cut-Out Teal Bikini During Cancún Getaway

Alexis Clark gave fans another glimpse at her stunning vacation in Cancún, Mexico this week with a new Instagram post. The model shared a photo of herself on her feed in which she rocked a dark teal cut-out bikini that put her best assets on display and left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the shot, Alexis posed on a white outdoor bed under a sheer canopy. The bed was surrounded by large potted plants. She appeared to be on a roof, as lower buildings could be seen below, as well as the tops of palm trees. It looked to be a perfectly sunny day as the rays infiltrated the canopy and caused the model’s tan skin to glow. The scene was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on Alexis in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexis rocked a paneled swim top with square cut-outs on the sides and a rectangular cut-out at the center. The fabric covered only what was necessary and left her ample cleavage to spill out on top and in the middle. Of course, her sideboob was also on show via the open back.

The lower band cut off just below her bust and pushed up her chest. Her flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching high-cut thong with light-colored mesh on the sides. The strap came up high above Alexis’ hips to emphasize her hourglass figure and put her shapely legs on full display.

Alexis finished off the ensemble with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in a neat blowout.

Alexis posed on her knees with her legs slightly spread. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and rested one hand on her knee. With the other hand, the influencer shielded her eyes from the sun and looked off into the distance.

The post received more than 44,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day as fans showered the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Wowwwww so fire baby,” one fan said with several flame emoji.

“I will escape anywhere with you beautiful. Let’s go right now,” another user added in reference to her caption.

“You look amazing,” a third person said with heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” a fourth fan wrote.

Alexis always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another post, she traded in her swimwear for lingerie as she rocked a red lacy set, which her followers loved.