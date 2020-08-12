Alexa Collins Slays In A Sexy Little Red Dress

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a bold red dress that looked incredible on her toned figure. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa appeared to be in a neutral yet modern house. The picture seemed to be framed by a sliding glass door, as the edge was visible towards the left side of the frame. White curtains behind Alexa provided a stunning backdrop, and a window partially covered by a white shade offered a glimpse at some lush green palm trees.

Alexa’s vibrant dress, however, remained the focal point of the shot. Her ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment was a vibrant shade of red with a delicate floral pattern that made for a sweet yet sexy look.

The garment featured a scoop neckline that dipped low in the front, showing off a hint of cleavage, although Alexa’s position obscured some of her chest. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, exposing her slender arms, and the fabric stretched across her chest and clung to her toned stomach.

The piece was form-fitting throughout, accentuating her hips and pert posterior. The scandalously short hem left plenty of her toned legs on display, although the dress also had a ruffle detail at the bottom that gave the look a peek-a-boo vibe.

Alexa kept the accessories to a minimum, allowing her outfit to make the major statement in her look. She had on a pair of subtle gold hoop earrings, and also layered two bracelets on her forearm. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft, romantic waves. She gazed off into the distance, arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 2,600 likes and 95 comments within just 32 minutes of going live.

“That body,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Oh my so gorgeous,” another remarked.

“Wow, stunning,” a third fan added.

“Looking fantastic today babe,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared a scandalous triple update in which she rocked a pair of black underwear and a white t-shirt that was knotted below her breasts. The t-shirt was soaked through, and Alexa posed in the bathroom, alternating between sitting on the edge of the tub and standing in the shower with the water streaming down her curves.