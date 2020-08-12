AeroNabs Antiviral Nasal Spray Developed By UCSF Researchers To Help Prevent Coronavirus Infection

It wouldn't require a prescription and could be sold in stores.

A team of researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have developed a nasal spray that can ward off the coronavirus, The Sacramento Bee reported. The treatment wouldn’t require a prescription and could be sold over the counter.

AeroNabs, as the product is being called, is not being touted as a cure; indeed, no cure for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, exists. Rather, the nasal spray is purportedly a preventative.

Specifically, says the lead researcher, UCSF graduate student Michael Schoof, the team developed a synthetic molecule that operates as a potent antiviral that blocks SARS-CoV-2 — the pathogen colloquially referred to as the “novel coronavirus” — from taking hold within the body.

Schoof and his partner, AeroNabs co-inventor Peter Walter, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF, were inspired by nanobodies, proteins similar to antibodies (found in humans) that occur naturally in llamas, camels and related animals.

“Though they function much like the antibodies found in the human immune system, nanobodies offer a number of unique advantages for effective therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Aashish Manglik, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical chemistry.

Nanobodies are smaller, more simple, and easier to manipulate in a laboratory setting than antibodies and. Further, they’re more stable, and cheaper to produce on a mass scale.

Lennart Preiss / Getty Images

In the AeroNabs case, the substance effectively puts a “straightjacket,” as the Bee described it, on the coronavirus’ ability to infect human cells.

Manglik said that the team is now looking at potential commercial partners to mass-produce and distribute the treatment, pending the outcome of human trials. If the product proves successful on humans, and if a manufacturing partner can be arranged, then AeroNabs could be a game-changer when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, he predicted.

“If AeroNabs prove as effective as we anticipate, they may help reshape the course of the pandemic worldwide,” he said.

So far, there does not appear to be a timeline for when the product will be on store shelves. Further, it would be intended only as a placeholder until a vaccine is developed; further, it could be used by people who can’t or won’t get a vaccine. What’s more, the team predicts it would be reasonably inexpensive, and available over the counter.

Schoof credits his team for developing the potentially game-changing treatment.

“We assembled an incredible group of talented biochemists, cell biologists, virologists and structural biologists to get the project from start to finish in only a few months,” he said.