Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Flaunts Cleavage & Ripped Abs In Minuscule White Bikini

Anllela Sagra sizzled in her latest Instagram update. She wore a minuscule white bikini and flaunted her insane figure while prancing around on the grass. Although her workout equipment was strewn about on the lawn, it appeared as if she was hell-bent on spoiling her 11.7 million fans with five tantalizing selfies.

The model updated her social media pages on Wednesday morning with a multi-slide post. In her caption, she posted several emoji that expressed how she was feeling. The sun, flexed biceps, and smiley emoji seemed to indicate that she was exercising in the sun and that it made her happy.

The fitness maven’s followers were only too glad that she took time out of her workout schedule to share the snaps. She flaunted her impressive cleavage in a tiny white bikini that barely contained her assets. The spaghetti straps also allowed for an unobstructed view of her glowing décolletage.

Anllela teamed the skimpy top with its matching bottoms. The thong clung to her hips and bared her curvaceous hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

The two-piece swimwear exposed Anllela’s rock-hard abs. Her ripped stomach and minuscule waist took center stage as she strutted her stuff outside.

The social media star rocked a white visor cap and gold bangles in the photographs. She styled her hair away from her face and pulled it into a high ponytail.

In the first photo, Anllela gave her followers a profile view of her athletic frame while twisting her upper body toward the camera. In the background, her fitness equipment suggested that she had been working out. She stood beneath a large, leafy tree in a lush garden setting with a steel fence bordering a road.

The following three pics showed Anllela taking selfies from various angles, much to the delight of her devotees. Anllela’s final snap showed her standing sideways once more. She put her luscious booty on display as she put one leg forward. She adjusted her bra strap in this specific snap.

Soon after the image went live, her fans inundated her with comments and likes.

“I wish I could have your abs,” one person enthused.

Another follower waxed lyrical and made a rather interesting suggestion.

“Omg, you should post a lot more pics of yourself all sweaty, that is by far the hottest thing in the world. Sweat or oil is how love seeing women,” they raved.

Anllela also received at least one marriage proposal after the Instagram user saw the offering.

“Will you marry me?” they gushed, and followed the question with a grinning emoji.

The photos sparked an intense frenzy among the fitness model’s devotees. More than 44,000 followers have already liked the images, while it also racked up over 350 comments.