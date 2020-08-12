Colton Underwood’s Latest Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Worried About Him 2 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Breakup

'The Bachelor' star sat on a lonely beach in a wordless Instagram post.

Colton Underwood fans are worried about him following a recent, captionless photo he shared to Instagram.

Two months after his split from Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor star shared a photo to his social media page, but with no caption. In the pic, the former NFL player was pictured from behind as he sat alone on an unidentified beach and gazed out at the rolling waves in the distance. Colton was shirtless and wore a backward baseball cap and black swim trunks as he sat on a colorful, striped beach blanket in the otherwise muted shot.

While he was clearly being reflective in the photo amid a rollercoaster year that saw him battling COVID-19 and breaking up with Cassie, the uncharacteristically wordless post left fans concerned about Colton’s well-being.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, hundreds of Colton’s 2 million followers weighed in to ask him how he is doing.

“Are you okay? We are here for you,” one fan wrote to the reality star.

“1 is the loneliest number…” another wrote in response to the lonely pose.

“You need to get up and jump a fence! It will get better,” a third fan added.

Others said they were “confused” by the cryptic post and could really use a caption, with some even poking fun at the “drama” of it all. But most commenters were sympathetic and truly concerned as they noted that Colton is not the same person since breaking up with his Bachelor girlfriend in late May. Many offered prayers to the 28-year-old reality star who was vocal about his virginity during his season of the ABC dating show in 2019.

“I’m very worried about you Colton,” one commenter wrote. “This thing played you all along for the publicity it was awful. There is a person out there for you Colton that truly loves & cares for you. It will happen. Praying for you. Take care God Bless we love you & God will see you thru this. Wish you would have never gone on this stupid show! They use people!”

Colton posts frequently to social media and often include comical captions, so it’s no surprise that this “darker” post sounded off red flags for some. He also appears to have lost some weight in the two months since his split from Cassie.

It should be noted that the couple’s “friendly,” yet private, breakup took a downturn when his ex-girlfriend spoke publicly about their split during an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! last month.

Still, on the same day that he was silently reflective on an unnamed beach, Colton was filled with gratitude on his Instagram story as he thanked fans for supporting a fundraiser for his nonprofit Colton’s Legacy Foundation.