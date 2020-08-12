Colin Jost Introduces Wild Trailer For His Book ‘A Very Punchable Face’ On Instagram

The hilarious promotional film had his followers in stitches.

Colin Jost introduced a new trailer for his book, A Very Punchable Face, on Instagram, and the hilarious promo had his followers in stitches. The Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” host posted the video after he explained to his fans he was very excited to debut the film and its contents for the first time. His 510,000 followers responded in kind and liked the wild and wacky clip 85,000 times.

The video began with Colin thanking everyone for their support and officially announcing that his title had become a New York Times Bestseller. He called that accolade pretty cool.

Colin then revealed he was approached by a public relations firm that handled high-powered authors such as David Baldacci and Danielle Steele. He said the group had put together a new trailer for the tome which he had “not seen yet” but had faith in since the company was so professional. He said he couldn’t wait to see what they’d created.

The advertisement began with an ominous voice that spoke about how books had changed people. It said that Colin’s ideas came from his “twisted mind” and that it was “so twisted it makes Twisted Iced Tea look non-alcoholic.” It then featured a sequence of unrelated images, many of which had absolutely nothing to do with the contents inside the memoir’s pages.

At the end of the strange clip, Colin remarked he should have looked at it first before sharing it on the social media platform.

In the caption of the post, he thanked his brother Casey and fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett for their skills at editing and “dulcet tones.”

Celebrity pal Sean Hayes, star of Will & Grace, shared that he would absolutely purchase Colin’s tome. Southern Charm star Shep Rose also stated he would read it as well.

Fans of the SNL star added their own feelings regarding both the silly trailer and the book in the comments section of the video upload.

“I am a 60ish-year-old retired librarian and I LOVED it!!” claimed one fan.

“Congratulations on being on the NYT bestsellers list! Awesome! Hope your day only gets better… Love ya Colin!” said a second Instagram user.

“I loved it though I wonder how a person who makes so many bad decisions can also be so successful. I laughed at your pain,” joked a third follower.

“I’m 100% sure that Michael Che put this together,” suggested a fourth user of what they suspected was the involvement of Colin’s fellow SNL head writer.