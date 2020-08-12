Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black Bikini With Bandeau Top

Model and reality television star Larsa Pippen has been delighting her 2 million Instagram fans with plenty of sexy posts this summer. The 46-year-old has a body worthy of envy, and many of her social media shares show her flaunting it in revealing outfits. On Wednesday, she uploaded a snapshot that saw her rocking a skimpy black bikini.

The flirty number featured a bandeau top. It had a ring detail in the center, which drew the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms had a mid-rise style and high-cut legs that accentuated her hips. They also had ring details on the sides that called attention to her taut abs.

Larsa added some bling to her outfit with a sparkly choker necklace and a chunky silver chain bracelet, which she paired with a thinner wristlet. She also wore a pair of stud earrings. The celebrity also sported a pair of black sunglasses. Her hair was styled straight, and she wore it in a half-updo, with the ends over one shoulder. On her toenails, she wore a pale pink polish. She completed her look with a half-moon bamboo purse, which she held by her side.

Larsa’s caption indicated that she might have been headed to a barbecue. Wherever she was going, she looked smoking hot, and her online audience was quick to tell her so.

“Damn darling you are gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your [sic] a vision of class and beauty,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow?? Stunning beautiful and gorgeous u r,” a third admirer echoed.

“Perfection as always,” a fourth comment read.

The popular influencer was standing inside for the photo, and she kept all distractions to a minimum as she posed in the corner of a room. Along with a marble tile floor, a white wall and part of a wooden door were all that was visible in the snap.

Larsa stood on her toes and posed with one leg in front of the other, flaunting her shapely legs. She held one hand near her shoulder as she gazed at the camera with a pout on her face.

The mom of four knows how to rock just about any look, and often shows off her fabulous figure as well as her sharp sense of style on her social media posts.

Larsa also works hard at keeping her body in good shape, and offers fitness plans for those interested in getting or staying fit. Not to long ago, she uploaded a photo that saw her looking like she was about to take a run while wearing a workout bra and a pair of bike shorts.