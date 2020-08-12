Salma Hayek Flaunts Cleavage As She Floats On Her Back In Red Bikini

Salma Hayek's Instagram followers responded to her photo by cracking a few jokes about her curvy body.

Salma Hayek brought some sizzle to her Instagram page on Tuesday with a steamy snapshot that saw her beating the summer heat by luxuriating in a pool. However, her beautiful body was only partially submerged in the crystal-clear water.

The 53-year-old From Dusk till Dawn star wore a bright red bikini that popped against the pool’s turquoise color. The soaking wet garment clung to her body to showcase her hourglass figure. Her bottoms had a low-rise design that showed off her flat stomach, while her top’s plunging neckline bared her glistening decolletage. However, Salma’s relaxed pose ensured that her cleavage commanded the most attention. She was floating on her back with her arms outstretched to the sides. Her breasts were completely out of the water, while the rest of her torso was visible underneath its glimmering surface. Her legs were also underwater.

The Like a Boss star’s flawless face was not submerged, making it possible for her to breathe. Her long dark hair was slicked back from her forehead and floating around underwater. Her eyes were closed, and the expression on her face was tranquil.

The sides of the pool were paved with pebbles, giving it an earthy vibe. It was partially shaded, but Salma was basking in an area bathed by the sun’s rays. The light made her skin glow. She was photographed from a distance, and the spiny arms of a succulent plant of some sort loomed large in the foreground.

In her caption, Salma encouraged her followers to have a relaxed attitude about life. Her serene and sexy snapshot has racked up over 380,000 likes so far.

Salma’s Instagram followers also lavished her with words of adoration in the comments section of her post, which has been flooded with over 1,900 messages.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” wrote one fan.

“Salma you are still so beautiful,” read another response.

Some fans also cracked jokes about her curvy figure.

“In the event of a water landing, Salma Hayek May be used as a flotation device,” quipped one commenter.

“You will never sink with those damn lol,” remarked another person.

This isn’t the first time the actress has awed her admirers with one of her social media posts. In a previous update, she shared photos that were taken before and after she underwent a hair transformation to film reshoots for her upcoming movie The Eternals. She was fresh-faced and sporting a few gray hairs in the first snapshot, and she was glammed up with makeup and a fresh dye job in the second image. Many of her fans agreed that she looked great in both.