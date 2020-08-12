Jennifer Garner Shows Support For Kamala Harris While Quoting ‘Friday Night Lights’ & Flaunting Toned Arms

There was a lot going on in Jennifer Garner’s most recent Instagram share. On Tuesday, the mother of three weighed in on the presidential race by giving the nod to Joe Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris, and quoting a line from NBC’s hit show Friday Night Lights.

The photo captured Garner, and Harris posed against a white backdrop with the American flag hung behind them. The two ladies were all smiles for the photo op as they wrapped their arms around each other’s backs. Garner placed her opposite hand on her hip and she looked dressed to impress in a tight black dress that showed off her incredible figure.

The garment had a straight neckline and was sleeveless, which allowed Garner to show off her ripped arms. The body of the dress was tight on her figure and accentuated her slender body. The piece also boasted large pockets near Garner’s hips, which helped to draw even more attention to her lower-half. She styled her long, brown locks with a side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. Garner dressed the look up with a bulky gold watch.

For her part, Harris sported a dark-colored suit with checkered detailing on the body. The jacket of the suit had padding in the shoulders, and the arms were loose on Harris’ figure. Each side was decorated with pockets, and a single button in the middle cinched around her navel. Harris wore a small gold pin on the collar of the suit and dressed up the look even more with a beaded necklace.

Joe Biden’s VP pick sported a silk top underneath the suit that possessed a navy blue hue. The garment had a V-neckline and the top complimented her dark suit perfectly. Harris also styled her hair with a side part, and her dark tresses grazed the tops of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Garner gave Harris her support by quoting Friday Night Lights’ Coach Eric Taylor and adding a heart emoji along with a hashtag saying that she has her back. As of this writing, the post has been live for less than 24 hours, and it’s accrued over 500,000 likes and 13,000 comments. Some Instagrammers commented on Garner’s beauty while a few more made the post political.

