Tori Spelling Shares Rare Photo Of 5 Kids During Family Outing: ‘A Truly Magical Experience’

The actress showed off her gorgeous brood in the share.

Tori Spelling shared a rare photo of her five children during a family outing. The former BH 90210 star stood proudly among her brood for a picture taken prior to the start of the school year. The snapshot was an instant hit with her 1.5 million Instagram followers and was liked 25,000 times. Fans enjoyed Tori’s explanation as to why she shared the pic, even if it was not a social media-perfect image of her gorgeous children.

In the caption of the share, Tori revealed that like most mothers, getting one good shot of her clan can be a daunting task.

She asked her fans if they could relate to trying to get a proper image where everyone was looking at the camera. She then said she was able to spend several days at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara with her brood just before their online classes began.

Tori expressed her gratitude at being able to take her children to the beach for some outdoor time. She then detailed the activities the youngsters participated in, including riding on scooters, swimming and running around.

In the image, Tori was seen at the center. She looked lovely in a long, yellow cover-up. She paired that with what appeared to be a black and white one-piece bathing suit and patterned white pants. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail and she had a small smile on her face.

Standing next to Tori from left to right were sons Liam, Beau, and Finn. They were followed by Stella and Hattie. The kids looked happy in the outdoor photo, likely taken on the property of the hotel. The backdrop was a glorious series of tall grasses and sandy areas, with a small body of water running under their feet. Tori shares her brood with her husband of 14 years, Dean McDermott.

Celebrity pal and 90210 co-star Jennie Garth remarked that the photo was “cute.”

Fans of the former teen idol also reacted positively to the share.

“Oh my gosh is crazy how much the two girls look alike. They are literally twins….soo cute,” said one follower.

“Liam got so tall,” noted a second user.

“Any pic that has all the kids in it at the same time is a success in our opinion. Great job mama!!” stated a third fan, followed by a laughing and crying emoji.

“YES!! We do a themed shoot for our holiday card/portrait every year and 1500 frames later we are all finally looking at the camera. The unplanned, unposed pics are the best though,” remarked a fourth Instagrammer.