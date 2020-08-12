Ayesha Curry Shows Off 35lb Weight Loss, Reveals Exactly How She Did It

Ayesha used the lockdown period to drop the pounds.

Ayesha Curry gave fans a peek at her impressive 35-pound weight loss and revealed exactly how she slimmed down while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview. The former Whittaker Bay actress opened up about her fit new figure while she chatted to Extra this week, where she also showed off her muscular bare arms.

Ayesha revealed that one of the big secrets to her dramatic weight loss was getting a Fitbit, as she explained that helped her to be able to keep track of the calories she’s consuming and burning.

“I use it to track calories,” she explained while speaking to Billy Bush.

“It really was the boost I needed to get closer to my goals that I’ve set for myself,” she added.

The 31-year-old star also told the outlet that, for her, it’s just as much about what she puts into her body as it is about all the exercise she does to stay fit and toned.

Ayesha — who recently sizzled in a pink top and short workout shorts in a gorgeous Instagram photo — shared that she practices “portion control” but also makes sure she takes a little time to eat whatever she wants, so she doesn’t always feel like she’s always on a diet.

“Live the 80/20 life, where 80% you’re being mindful and 20% you’re indulging,” she explained, shortly after she wowed fans in a two-piece while she licked her husband, professional basketball player Steph Curry, on the forehead.

In the video call interview, which she appeared to do from her home due to social distancing guidelines, Ayesha gave fans a peek at her new body. She rocked a black tank top with a low round neck that showed off her toned décolletage and her impressive biceps, which she achieved thanks to all her hard work working out.

The mom of three also shared how she stays active and how that helped her to drop the pounds, while she revealed that she keeps hydrated by drinking “32 ounces of water before noon.”

Ayesha also shared more about her healthy lifestyle in another interview with Yahoo! Canada Lifestyle earlier this week. Then, she admitted that she doesn’t tend to exercise with equipment, which makes her sessions easier as they can be done anytime, anywhere.

“I’m very into body weight, so I don’t need much, equipment-wise,” she said.

Ayesha also told the site that she stays active with her family and enlists her children and husband Steph to go on bike rides together.

“Being healthy isn’t just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen, it’s about the in-between, too, and how it all fits together,” she said.