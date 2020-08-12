Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs & Rocks Tiny Booty Shorts At The Gym

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a snap taken while she was at the gym working on her incredible physique. She appeared to be posing in a changing room area, and was perched atop a modern-looking white bench with silver legs. The floor beneath her was tiled and there was a row of colorful lockers visible behind her.

Qimmah’s fit figure remained the focal point of the shot, however, and she flaunted her sculpted physique in a skimpy workout ensemble.

On top, Qimmah wore a simple yet sexy sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed just the slightest hint of cleavage. It also showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders, as well as several inches of her chiselled abs.

She paired the sports bra with booty shorts that barely covered anything at all. The waistband of the shorts sat low on her hips, several inches below her belly button, leaving a maximum amount of abs on display. The pale gray fabric stretched over her toned figure, but the shorts barely seemed able to cover her pert posterior. They left all of her muscular legs on display, from her thighs to her calves.

Qimmah finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers with blue details and some white socks. She leaned back on the bench with her legs slightly spread and what was likely one hand propped on the bench behind her for support, although her body blocked out her actual arm. She had her other hand raised, making a hand gesture, and a huge smile flashed across her stunning face. Her hair was styled in braids and she absolutely beamed at the camera as it captured the stunning image.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post receive over 17,000 likes within just seven hours. It also racked up 182 comments within the same time span.

“She always in go mode Non-Stop,” one follower commented, impressed by Qimmah’s dedication and motivation.

“Always looking happy after that workout,” another fan remarked.

“Nice abs,” a third fan added simply, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“Your body is the best thing since oxygen,” yet another follower wrote, captivated by Qimmah’s chiselled figure.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the fitness trainer stunned her followers with a snap taken in front of a plain backdrop in which she wore a scandalously skimpy pink bikini. The two-piece left little to the imagination as it showcased her incredible body, and her hair was slicked back in a ponytail, allowing her natural beauty to shine.