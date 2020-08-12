‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reportedly Want Danica Dow Fired After Her Recent Violent Behavior Sources Claim

Several Vanderpump Rules stars want Danica Dow off the show, according to TMZ. The SUR assistant manager got into a heated altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Brett Willis recently and the bartender was granted a restraining order from a judge last week. This was not the first incident of its kind.

Sources on the show told the outlet that a “majority of the cast — including longtime stars on the series” believe that Danica’s recent violent episode makes her more trouble than she’s worth. The 25-year-old joined the series last season. Her role was deemed minor, as she was not involved in most of the drama.

Castmembers have witnessed Danica’s violent behavior first-hand during filming, according to the outlet. Specifically, the SUR assistant manager was seen pushing her boyfriend while shooting last season. Although Brett isn’t a part of the cast, he was present during filming as he works at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant. Danica was also suspended from her job for two weeks last year due to an altercation with Brett. Sources claim that because of her past behaviors, many on the show believe that the recent claims are valid.

Brett went to court last week to request a restraining order against Danica. He claimed that an argument continued “until Danica grabbed my neck twice, each time digging her nails deep and pulling hard enough to scratch off some skin from my neck,” according to documents obtained by TMZ. Brett also asserted in the papers that the two have had a turbulent history and Danica allegedly went off on him at the Vanderpump Rules premiere party.

It wasn’t only Brett that had an issue. Danica reportedly claimed that Brett entered her home and destroyed her clothes, and she was granted a restraining order against him last week.

Brett released a statement to E! News after news broke of the issues, and in it, he declared that their “toxic” relationship was over and hoped that the two could continue to work together.

“For me, I want her to retract everything. We work at the same establishment, and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable. Our relationship was toxic and it’s not there anymore. I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself.”

Danica responded to Brett’s statement to the outlet and disputed his claims.

“Brett’s version of these events are a complete lie. “

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa’s restaurants — TomTom, SUR, and Pump — remain closed after first shuttering due to the pandemic in mid-March