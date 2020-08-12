Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sexy Blue Lace Lingerie

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked skimpy lingerie. The snaps were taken in West Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny appeared to be indoors. She looked to be posing in a modern kitchen with sleek white cabinets and pale countertops. A few details were visible in the background, such as a textured white vase with some greenery emerging from it, but the focal point remained Arianny’s smoking-hot figure.

Arianny rocked a blue lingerie piece that left little to the imagination, and showcased her growing baby bump as well as her ample assets. The piece featured structured cups that resembled a bra, with an opaque blue panel towards the bottom of the cup and lace detailing along the top. Thin straps stretched over her sculpted shoulders, and two additional straps emerged from between her breasts, also going over her shoulders for added support. The top portion of the garment flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and plenty of skin.

The bottom portion of the lingerie look skimmed over her curvaceous figure. A lace panel stretched over her baby bump, and a semi-sheer piece of fabric skimmed over her physique on either side.

The picture Arianny shared appeared to be a selfie, as she had one arm extended out of the frame towards the camera and the angle the picture was taken at was a relatively close one. She added a few accessories to finish the look, including some hoop earrings and a delicate necklace. She gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

She switched up her pose slightly for the second snap, keeping one arm extended while her other hand came to her long brunette locks. She buried her hand in her hair as she continued to gaze at the camera. A faint hint of tan lines was visible in the look as well.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the steamy double update, and the post received over 25,300 likes within nine hours. It also racked up 270 comments from her fans within the same time period.

“Stunning in blue,” one fan wrote, followed by a single flame emoji.

“Congrats you are absolutely glowing,” another follower remarked.

“Absolutely stunning gorgeous goddess babe,” a third fan added, showering Arianny with compliments.

“Are you getting hotter?” another questioned.

