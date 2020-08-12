Pussycat Dolls Star Ashley Roberts’ Abs Get Soaking Wet In A Bikini: ‘Beach, Please’

Ashley wowed in a two-piece in Turkey.

It was all about the abs for Ashley Roberts this week when she shared a sizzling new bikini photo with her fans on Instagram. The stunning Pussycat Dolls singer flashed her seriously toned middle in a two-piece while she channelled her inner Bond girl by making her way out of the ocean just as Halle Berry did during an infamous scene in the 2002 movie Die Another Day.

The gorgeous new photo was shared on Tuesday, August 11. It showed the “React” hitmaker in a multi-colored floral bikini that perfectly framed her flawless body and showed off her glowing tan.

Ashley stood face on to the camera in the upload as she exited the water. Her blond hair was down and dripping wet after her dip in the ocean. She pushed her locks back away from her face and flashed a big smile while her eyes were covered by a pair of 1950s inspired red-rimmed sunglasses.

As for her bikini, it was made up of a crop top-style top which stretched across her chest with only very tiny strings over both shoulders. It featured a pink, yellow, and blue floral design for a fun, tropical look.

She kept things matching on her bottom half with a pair of briefs in the same material. The bottoms sat low below her navel while the sides were pulled up to make her very toned legs look extra long.

Ashley placed her hands on either side of the bottoms and had her left leg bent as she walked back onto the sand. The stunning blue ocean stretched for miles behind her, while boats and a series of mountains could be seen behind her.

Her geotag and a tag on the photo indicated that she was vacationing at D Maris Bay on the Datça Peninsula in Turkey. She also added a number of hashtags to her sizzling new upload, including #happyplace, #beach, and #grateful.

“So gorg,” one person commented on the snap.

Another called Ashley’s look “a vibe” with a fire symbol.

“Looking sooo beautiful ashley,” another Instagram user said with a combination of fire and heart eye emoji.

“Whew!! more than just the weather that looks hot in that picture,” a fourth comment read.

The singer and dancer’s new upload has so far received more than 15,000 likes and over 175 comments.

But this isn’t the first time the star has given fans a look at her flawless, toned body via social media.

Earlier this year, she wowed her followers when she slipped into a nude two-piece for another gorgeous picture, this time a mirror selfie, which she shared to her Instagram account.