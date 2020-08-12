‘Vandeprump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Poses With Her Mom To Give Update After Terrifying Health Scare

The Bravo star masked up to give an update on her mom's health.

Brittany Cartwright is thanking fans for their support during one of the most difficult periods in her life.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, posted to Instagram to give an update on her mom Sherri Cartwright’s recent medical emergency and to thank her followers for their sweet wishes after recently returning from an extended trip to her family home in Kentucky.

In a new photo shared on her social media page, Brittany posed side by side with her mom while wearing matching black face masks. The Bravo alum did not tag the location of the photo, which can be seen below, but her mom was wearing a green medical screening sticker on her shirt.

In a lengthy caption to the photo, Brittany revealed that her mom made an “amazing recovery” following a bladder surgery that went awry in June. The reality star explained that after her scheduled procedure, her mom was sent home after a few days but began feeling “horrible” and was rushed back to the hospital for another surgery for a torn bowel that lasted nearly five hours. Brittany wrote that her mother had gone “septic” and that the emergency doctors saved her life.

The Vanderpump Rules veteran revealed that Sherri was on life support for several days and had no idea what had happened to her. Brittany added that she flew to her home state as soon as she could to be with her mom and that she has now come “so far” from where she was when she was first in the ICU. Brittany also noted that her mother will need more prayers as she prepares for yet another surgery that will take place once she is done healing.

In the post, Brittany also gave a shout-out to her husband, Jax Taylor who was by her side in Kentucky and helped her through this terrifying time.

In comments to the post, fan and famous friends, including many of Brittany’s past and present Vanderpump Rules co-stars, reacted to the update.

“We love you momma [Sherri Cartwright],” wrote Kristen Doute.

“Love youuuuuuuu,” added Scheana Shay.

“Love you. So glad she’s ok,” added Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules newcomer Dayna Kathan and former Summer House star Stephen McGee also replied to Brittany’s post with supportive messages.

Brittany did not reveal if she will be heading back to Kentucky once her mom goes back for her next medical procedure, but the update comes as the fate of Vanderpump Rules remains in limbo after several cast members were fired from the show in early June.