‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Explodes At Ridge After Shocking Wedding News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 13 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will blast Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She cannot believe that he married Shauna Fulton and the soap opera previews suggest that he will have a lot of explaining to do, per Soaps.

Ridge’s news was the last thing that Brooke expected. She was preparing to start their lives together and had planned to spend a romantic evening with him. Clad in a negligee, and very little else, she waited for him on the bed so that they could make love.

When the dressmaker walked in, he was blown away by Brooke. He wanted to jump into bed with her but he knew that she deserved the truth. Ridge had to tell Brooke that he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had gotten hitched in Vegas.

As seen in the below image, Brooke encouraged Ridge to be honest with her. She told him that she was his wife and that he could tell her anything. Initially, she suspected that he had slept with Shauna. He confirmed that it was worse than that. He then told her the shocking truth and confirmed that he and Shauna visited an all-night wedding chapel in Vegas and got hitched.

“What?” Brooke explodes at the dressmaker She can hardly comprehend what he’s trying to tell her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she can hardly believe what he says. After all, she was just getting ready to spend the night with him.

Brooke doesn’t understand what Ridge is saying because they are already married. They never went through with the annulment even though they had signed the paperwork. Then, Ridge will deliver more devastating news. He filed the divorce papers on the way to the wedding chapel. He and Brooke are officially divorced and she is no longer his wife. Brooke reels as her world falls apart. She realizes that Shauna is officially Ridge’s wife and that she and the dressmaker are no longer legally bound to each other.

After the initial shock wears off, Brooke will become irate. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will roast Ridge for allowing this to happen. Although he will try to explain that both he and Shauna had been drinking all day, shewill not accept any of his excuses. She feels that he betrayed her and their family when he went traipsing after Shauna in the first place.