Claudia Tihan Rocks A Sexy Black Bodysuit With A Low-Cut Neckline

Claudia Tihan took to her Instagram account and posted a smoking-hot new update that made her 1.3 million followers happy. The 23-year-old influencer flaunted her curves in a simple, yet sexy bodysuit from Fashion Nova.

Claudia was snapped indoors, dressed in her skimpy attire. She posed in a room with white walls and stood front and center with her legs parted. Her hands touched and placed in front of her stomach. She slightly tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. She was snapped from her upper thighs up, and the shot caught a closer look at her fit physique.

The garment was all-black with long sleeves. The material used was ribbed and thick. It boasted a deep neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric clung to every inch of her toned figure –from her lean arms to her slim waist. The lower part of the bodysuit had high-cut sides that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area, as well as elongating her legs. The cuts also displayed a hint of her curvy hips.

Claudia wore her brunette locks in a center part, leaving its long strands down her back. She styled her locks straight, which flattered her face shape. Her highlights were noticeable in the snap, especially with her dark ensemble. She sported several accessories, such as a chain necklace and several rings. From what was visible, her nails looked freshly-manicured and painted white. Her nail polish was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

The French-Canadian model dropped black heart emoji in the caption and shared that her outfit came from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also tagged the company’s Instagram page in the caption and the photo and shared that she’s a brand partner.

Since being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the share has been liked more than 69,700 times and received over 150 comments. Claudia’s legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Countless admirers also raved about her curves. Some online supporters decided to leave a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“I love your tan lines. They look so sexy and cool. You look stunning in black,” a follower commented.

“My God! What a woman! I saw you in the same suit in white, but you also look good in this color,” wrote another social media user.

“You look so incredible. Please, please do a work-out routine video. I would like to know how you maintain your figure,” a third admirer added.