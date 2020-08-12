‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Stuns Fans With Surprising Announcement About A New Career

The longtime pro dancer plans to cha cha her way though open houses.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater announced some surprising news to her fans on Instagram. The Season 24 mirrorball trophy winner shared a new photo to her social media page to reveal that she just earned her real estate license.

In the photo, which can be seen below, the popular professional dancer wore a black suit jacket and white blouse as she posed holding her new license. Emma’s blonde hair had pink streaks through it and she held her cheek in disbelief as she shared her career news with her 725,000 followers.

In the caption to the pic, Emma revealed that she has been studying for her real estate license for a long time. The DWTS champ added she has always had a “passion” for exploring properties and will use her new license for her own investments as well to help others find their dream home.

Emma joked that now she can dance her way through open houses.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Emma’s surprising career news.

“My little businesswoman!!!! Love you” wrote DWTS alum, Jenna Johnson.

“Yes, Emma!!! Smartest woman I know” added pregnant pro, Witney Carson.

“I am so happy for you Ems!!!!! Seriously though you are going to be the best real estate agent out there! Love you so much and so proud of you!” chimed in DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold.

Other Dancing With the Stars pros, including Peta Murgatroyd, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Keo Motsepe also offered the newly licensed real estate professional congratulations as well as judge Carrie Ann Inaba and recently fired co-host, Erin Andrews.

“Congratulations babyyy you worked sooooo hard proud of you,” added Emma’s husband and fellow dancer, Sasha Farber.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott wrote, “Property Sister.”

And another sweet comment came from Tarek El Moussa. The real estate mogul and Flip or Flop star told Emma, “Great job!” and she replied with a “Thank you.”

Tarek is also engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, so it seems that Emma now has some serious connections in the reality TV real estate world.

Emma might have some extra time to put her real estate license to use. The announcement of her second career comes as the status of Dancing With the Stars remains in limbo due to the coronavirus health pandemic. Promos for the upcoming 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition say that the show will return “soon” to Monday nights with new host Tyra Banks, but there have been no further announcements about the professional dancers who will be on the cast.