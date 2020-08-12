‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday: Ridge Receives The Divorce Papers, Flo Wants Kids

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 11 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who was still in disbelief about marrying Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He did not recall handing in the divorce papers as she claimed, per Soaps.

The soap opera showed that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) entered the room with some paperwork that he handed to Ridge. He announced that it was the divorce papers that he executed on his behalf. Ridge did not remember texting the request to Carter. The attorney said that he had tried calling Ridge about it but the call went to voicemail. Afterward, Carter received another text message that confirmed his wishes. After Carter left, Shauna told Ridge that she would be the best wife to him.

As seen in the image above, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were making up for lost time. Wyatt called her the most beautiful woman in the world before they enjoyed more intimate time together. Later, Flo confided in Wyatt that she wanted kids with him in the future.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told her sister that she could not wait to begin her life with her husband again. When Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) asked for the specifics, Brooke gave her a mysterious answer. As seen in the image below, said that she wanted to surprise Ridge an evening to remember.

The Bold and the Beautiful showed how Brooke undressed and put on a sexy negligee. She created a romantic atmosphere by lighting some candles and waited on the bed for him to arrive. Ridge was blown away when he entered the room.

“I’m all yours tonight,” she told the dressmaker. Ridge was torn as she harped on about their bright future together. Brooke noticed that something was wrong and encouraged him to tell him what was on his mind. The designer said that from the first time he laid eyes on her, he knew that she would define his life. Brooke urged him to tell her what was wrong.

At the Forrester mansion, Shauna panicked about what would happen to them if anyone ever found out about what they did. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) thought that everything went according to plan and said that they should be celebrating.

Although Shauna was happy to be married to Ridge, she pointed out that he had been blindsided. Quinn felt that the dressmaker would get over the shock. Their plan was brilliant and now Shauna and Ridge were married and Brooke was no longer his wife. However, she warned that nobody could ever find out what they did to make it happen.