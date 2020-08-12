Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Seemingly Throws A Little Shade At Blake Shelton: ‘Country Is Disgusting’

The teenager is no fan of Blake's music.

Blake Shelton may be one of the most famous country stars in the world, but it sounds like he’s not exactly won one of girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s kids over. The latter’s 14-year-old son Kingston Rossdale, who she shares with former husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, made it very clear that he’s not at all a fan of the musical genre during an outspoken Instagram Live session on Tuesday, August 11.

According to Hollywood Life, despite Blake’s dedication to the music and the lifestyle and his mom’s newfound appreciation for it since she began dating her fellow The Voice coach almost five years ago, Kingston even went as far as to call it “disgusting” while he admitted he has no interest in listening to the music at all.

As the teenager and a friend answered questions from fans who had tuned into the session, one person asked him if he listened to any other artists from the musical genre “other than Blake.”

Kingston, who’s brother to 11-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo, then appeared to throw a little playful shade at his mom’s longtime boyfriend as he confirmed he doesn’t even listen to Blake’s music, nor his duets with his mom which include the hits “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”.

“I don’t listen to any country. I hate country,” he said, shortly after Blake admitted he has no intention of making a duets album with his girlfriend.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Gavin and Gwen’s eldest son then revealed that he also has no interest in learning any more about the musical legends who came before Blake as he confessed he’d actually never even heard of Johnny Cash. When his friend began to play a song by the legendary musician, Kingston screwed up his face and made it very clear that he was not a fan, stating that he thinks the genre “is disgusting.”

Kingston’s disdain will probably come as a surprise to fans, as he and his family seem to have embraced the southern lifestyle since Gwen and Blake first went public with their romance back in 2015.

They’re often spotted spending time on Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch together and the “Honey Bee” singer even recently opened up about how much he loves being a father figure for his partner’s three sons.

Last month, he admitted that becoming kind of a dad to the children was “scary” when he spoke about all the pressure that came with his new role in the boys’ lives.

“That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start [hearing] things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” he said, per E! News, during an appearance on Today.