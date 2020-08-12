Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Being Called Out For Her Lack Of Grooming

Kelly had an epic response after being called out on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa had an epic response after she was called out by a fan for her “lack of personal grooming” on Live! with Kelly and Ryan over the past few months. One viewer made it very clear that they thought the star and her co-host Ryan Seacrest looked a little unkempt recently, after the duo were forced to shoot new episodes of the ABC morning series from their homes in line with social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly’s latest internet clap back came this week after she posted a video to her Instagram account that was a promo for a brand new season. It was made up of new footage of the former All My Children actress and the longtime American Idol host waking up and getting ready at home.

But despite the clip showing the two brushing their teeth and grooming themselves to go in front of the camera (Kelly even dolled up with some lip gloss), one watcher said in the comments section that they weren’t too happy with the way the co-hosting duo have been looking lately.

“The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming,” the Instagram user commented on the clip, which was shared by the mom of three on Monday, August 10, per Us Weekly.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

“I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys,” they then added.

But Kelly, being pretty famous for her social media clap backs over the years, wasn’t about to let the comment pass her by without her throwing in her two cents.

The star — who also executive produces the series with her co-star and Michael Gelman — hit back with a sarcastic reply. She commented, “I’ll bring it up at the next meeting.” Her blunt response was liked more than 900 times.

In another hilarious comment to the troll, she said, “we are dressed. FCC rules, not mine,” which got more than 200 likes from her fans.

But this isn’t the first time the twosome’s more casual at-home looks amid the pandemic have been noticed by fans.

Ryan’s rugged appearance has most definitely caught the attention of viewers over the past few weeks, as the host has opted for a little stubble and longer hair since he began shooting new episodes from his own home. Fans had some mixed responses last month when the radio host took his new unshaven look to the extreme during an episode.