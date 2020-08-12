Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Skintight Dress For Latest Video

Instagram star Brittany Renner flaunted her athletic body in a spicy video for her latest upload. In the clip, she rocked a tight-fitting dress that embellished her backside while dancing along to a popular song.

The 28-year-old uploaded a new video that put her quirky personality, and tantalizing dancing ability on display. She filmed the footage at home while rapping along to Saweetie’s hit song “Tap In.” Renner was outside a hallway beside her kitchen as she performed for the camera.

The social media influencer had her short dark hair teased-out in curls, and she rocked a skintight purple dress from popular retailer Fashion Nova. It had a low-cut top, and hugged onto her tiny waist while accentuating her curvaceous booty.

Renner started the video by sliding into frame and was captured from the side. She held her arms up as she came to a stop, and right away viewers caught a glimpse of her defined derriere. The model turned towards the lens and took a cue from Saweetie’s lyrics and gestured towards her beautiful face. She leaned in close to the camera to show off her cleavage, and then grabbed her left hip. Renner exuded a salacious attitude as she shook her hips.

After shaking back and forth, Renner began to flip each side of her hair as she danced along to the track. The Judge This Cover author then turned her body, and pulled at the bottom of her dress which further embellished her enviable figure. She ended the vid by gyrating her backside and making several saucy hand motions.

In the caption, Renner tagged the online retailer while adding running and dashing away emoji before uploading the clip on Tuesday night. Many of her 5 million Instagram followers rushed to the post, and more than 101,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over six hours after it went online. The influencer received more than 860 comments. Her boyfriend – NBA player P.J. Washington – reacted to Renner’s slide and added a cry-laughing emoji. Fans complimented the model’s physique and dancing ability.

“I love it when you dance!!!” one follower wrote.

“It’s the face and body for me,” an admirer responded.

“You slay any look,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I’m wondering how many retakes before slidin perfectly in the camera,” an Instagram user asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Renner flaunted her curves in a black bikini and cover-up which included mesh stockings. That scintillating clip earned over 360,000 likes.