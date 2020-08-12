Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Booty & Rock-Hard Abs In Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her chiseled figure in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she posed for a selfie in a sports bra and skintight shorts that put her backside and rock-hard abs on display.

The Irish stunner is well-known for doling out workout tips, and in this pic she showed off the results from all her intense training sessions. She looked gorgeous while posing for a full-body selfie at a gym.

O’Mahony stood in front of a mirror as a litany of exercise machines surrounded her, and people were seen lifting weights in the background. Her body was slightly turned to the side as she held the phone in her right hand while her left hand tugged at her top to accentuate her curves. The 22-year-old had her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail, and she tilted her head to the side while flashing a smile across her beautiful face.

The popular YouTuber rocked a white sports bra that wrapped around her chest and had small straps that left her ripped left shoulder and arm exposed. She sported a pair of teal-colored bike shorts that went down to her upper thigh and hugged tightly around her lower body. To complete the ensemble O’Mahony wore a pair of all-white sneakers and matching socks. Fans were treated to a view of her sculpted midsection, and a hint of her curvaceous booty along with her toned legs.

In the caption, O’Mahony mentioned that she would be taking some time off from training after a full body workout. She tagged the fitness wear brand Alphalete, and added a heart-eye emoji along with several hashtags.

Many of the model’s 673,000 Instagram followers noticed the selfie, and nearly 13,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over 11 hours after it went live. O’Mahony received close to 100 comments in that time. Fitness model Courtney Black responded with a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with them. Fans complimented O’Mahony’s jaw-dropping figure and her wardrobe choice.

“In love with this outfit!! You look amazing,” one supportive follower wrote.

“Dam the blast looks insane,” an Instagram user commented.

“Amazing you’re looking so good!!!!” another added.

“Love those shorts on you!” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony scintillated fans by flaunting her physique at home. She had on a black bra and matching panties as her tanned skin popped against a white backdrop. That sultry pic earned more than 28,000 likes.