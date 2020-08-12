World’s Last Blockbuster To Host Special ‘End Of Summer Sleepover’ Through Airbnb

The world’s last Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon, has been listed on Airbnb by manager Sandi Harding as part of a special “end of summer sleepover.” She wants to show her appreciation to the local community that has helped keep it afloat, according to an official Airbnb press release released on Tuesday.

Harding wants to celebrate the residents of Deschutes County by hosting the giant sleepover as a way to say thank you for supporting the store “during these uncertain times.”

On August 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, residents will be able to book “a totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER store by requesting to book one of the three individual, one-night reservations that will take place on September 18, 19 and 20.”

To book a stay on one of those nights, customers need only pay $4, and they will be treated to an “unlimited movie marathon,” complete with snacks, beanbags, and more.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Ahead of the event, Harding will ensure the entire Blockbuster is primed and ready for an unforgettable night. Then she will let her guests have the keys to the store with all of the films available at their fingertips.

As the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, guests will be required to wear masks and social distance, along with following other required safety guidelines.

Only residents of Deschutes County will be able to participate and must “come from the same household to minimize risk.”

The manager also guaranteed that the Blockbuster would be thoroughly cleaned “in accordance with CDC guidelines and consistent with the Airbnb enhanced cleaning protocol,” before anyone arrives.

Since the news has gone viral, many have lamented that they do not live in Oregon. The press release noted that for those who live elsewhere, they could participate in the Callgorithm by calling the Blockbuster’s business number and chatting with a staff member to receive a personalized movie recommendation.

The official Airbnb and Blockbuster Twitter accounts had a fun exchange that helped get people excited, and it was revealed that the gathering would be ’90s-themed.

…cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? ????https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

Blockbuster became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday as thousands of people tweeted about the surprising offer.

“WAIT UR TELLING ME….. WAIT WAIT I LIVE IN OREGON WAIT UR TELLING ME THAT I COULD RENT A BLOCKBUSTER AS AN AIRBNB FOR $4 A NIGHT?” tweeted one excited user.

Dozens of users also took the opportunity to wax nostalgic about their fond memories of renting movies from their local Blockbuster when they were younger.