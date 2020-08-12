German Model Deborah Tramitz Exudes ‘Jungle Vibes’ In A Cheeky Green Bikini On Instagram

Deborah Tramitz gave her gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday with a tantalizing new series of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The German model shared a total of four images in the eye-popping upload in which she showed some serious skin in a cheeky bikini.

A geotag indicated that the photos were snapped in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, though the location exuded some serious “jungle vibes.” Deborah posed at a gorgeous waterfall in the quadruple-pic update, and struck a number of poses for the camera that showcased nearly every inch of her phenomenal physique. She opted for a sexy two-piece from Calua for her nature-filled day under the sun, one that did nothing but favors for her endless curves.

Deborah sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty green bikini that perfectly complemented her beautiful summer glow. She rocked a halter-style top in the mossy shade, which boasted a double band and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its triangle cups offered an exposed an eyeful of sideboob, while its plunging neckline made for a racy display of cleavage that proved hard to ignore. Deborah’s flat midsection and abs were also in full in the first slide of the upload, much to the delight of her fans.

On her lower half, the model wore a pair of minuscule bottoms that upped the ante of her scorching-hot look. The bottoms showed off her peachy booty thanks to its cheeky style, while it’s high-cut design offered a look at her hips and sculpted thighs. The swimwear also featured a stringy waistband that was tied high on her hips in bows, drawing attention to her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Deborah added some bling to the scanty look with a pair of dainty bows. The bling just barely peeked out from underneath her honey-blond locks, which cascaded down her back in long, loose waves.

The images were met with a considerable amount of love within their first day of going live, including nearly 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Stunning as always girl!!!” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous and beautiful photos,” praised another fan.

“Absolute perfection,” a third follower remarked.

“Fabulous body,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah’s bikini looks always seem to be showered with praise from her fans. She steamed up her page on Monday with a snap that saw her rocking a black two-piece — a look that has earned over 21,000 likes and 335 comments to date.