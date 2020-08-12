Anfisa Nava Squats While Wearing High-Waisted Snakeskin Shorts: ‘It’s Leg Day’

Anfisa Nava enjoyed some squats to keep her pert derriere toned during a leg workout in her latest Instagram post, and her followers shared the love on the workout videos.

In the first clip, Anfisa stood near a red and black weigh rack holding a bar filled with heavyweights across her shoulders. She faced a mirror and squatted low for several reps. The former 90 Day Fiance star wore a pair of high-waisted snakeskin shorts in black, white, and brown from the sportswear brand Til You Collapse. The skin-tight garment showcased the model’s voluptuous backside and small, nipped-in waist. She paired the bottoms with a black sports bra that had straps that crossed in the back, highlighting her toned muscles. The mirror provided a peek at Anfisa’s ample cleavage, too, as she bent down and stood up. She wore her long brown hair in low pigtails that hung over her shoulders with two tendrils that framed her face.

The second video featured Anfisa on her back in a leg press machine that held several different weights. She grabbed handles near her hips as she firmly pressed her legs up and down for a few repetitions. The position showed off a more significant glimpse of her ample chest, which spilled over the top of her sports bra. The model also wore bright white high top sneakers with the workout outfit. She accessorized with a watch that featured a white band and a dark face, which looked like a popular fitness tracker.

In the caption, Anfisa noted that she had her heels elevated in the first exercise to increase the burn on her quads. Her followers shared the love with nearly 12,000 hitting the “like” button, and almost 200 took the time to leave a comment. The flame emoji frequently appeared in the replies, indicating that Instagram users thought the former reality TV star looked hot while working out her legs and backside.

“Cute pigtails even though I know that’s the last thing anyone is looking at lol,” teased one fan who also left a shrugging emoticon.

“That strength!!! You’re some goals, Anfisa,” a second Instagrammer noted along with several flexed bicep emoji.

“Absolutely fantastic omg you killing it as always gorgeous. Leg day is the best day,” enthused a third devotee who included a red heart-eye, flexed bicep, and flame emoji.

“Anfisa, what are your weight and your height? I love to follow you on Instagram. I support you a lot. You are goals right now,” a fourth devotee replied.