Bethenny Frankel, 49, Shows Off Her Fit Figure Poolside In A Tie-Dye Print Bikini

Bethenny Frankel gave followers an up-close glimpse of her fit figure on Tuesday, sharing a series of photos of herself lounging by the poolside that went over so well, they had fans wishing she would make a return to television.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram to share the photos of herself wearing a tie-dye print bikini and sporting a large sun hat. Frankel sat on a bench in the first picture and flashed a smile at the camera, while the second one showed her standing by the side of the pool and looking just to the side of the camera.

The pictures captured some viral attention, racking up more than 18,000 likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments from her followers.

“You looks fantastic!! Wow your skin is glowing with so much youth and vitality!!” one fan shared.

The bikini shot was a glimpse into Frankel’s private life that many fans have been lacking since her decision to leave the show. Frankel had announced her decision to leave the popular reality show last year, saying at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit that it was a gut decision and not about the money, but instead her desire to work on new projects. Her viral Instagram post made it clear that fans weren’t quite as ready for her to move on.

Some took the chance to plead with the reality television star and entrepreneur to return to her roots on the Real Housewives series.

“Looking great bethenny, please come back to rhony,” one person wrote, adding, “those women need some straight talking, they have completely lost the plot.”

“Get your clothes on and get back to rhony- show the other women who’s the real boss,” another added.

The pictures caught some attention beyond just social media, attracting a write-up from The Daily Mail that took note of the 49-year-old’s impressive physique. The pictures showed off Frankel’s well-toned arms and legs as well as her tight stomach. The report added that the picture caught the eye of some of Frankel’s famous friends, with talk show host Kelly Ripa liking the snaps within minutes of being posted.

The report also noted the absence of partner Paul Bernon, who had originally been apart from Frankel as he stayed in Boston to start quarantine in March while she remained in New York City. But Bernon has made plenty of other appearances with his love in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr noted, the RHONY star recently shared a picture of the two on a day out to the beach — a snap in which she once again showed off her enviable body in revealing swimwear.