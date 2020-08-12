Kelly Gale Goes Full Bombshell In A Teeny Snakeskin-Print Bikini On The Beach

Kelly Gale has been entertaining her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a number of steamy photos lately, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret model returned to her account on Tuesday to post the sexy share that added even more heat to her smoking hot feed.

The 27-year-old appeared to be posing on the beach in the eye-popping shot. She stood directly in front of the camera, offering a close-up look at her phenomenal figure as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare. She gathered her damp in both hands, seemingly wringing out the excess water that dripped off the ends of her long, dark locks.

The background of the image was blurred out to ensure that Kelly became the focus of the shot. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be concerned by anything else.

Kelly went full bombshell in a teeny, gray-and-white snakeskin-print bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The two-piece included a halter-style top that featured extremely thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and voluptuous cleavage well on display. Its triangle cups appeared almost too short to cover her ample bust, teasing a glimpse of underboob that made the view even racier.

The matching bottoms of the set took Kelly’s look to the next level. The garment boasted a high-cut design that exposed her curvy hips in their entirety, as well as a peek at her sculpted thighs. Its stringy waistband was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, and fell low across her midsection to show off her flat stomach and abs.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring snap was a major hit with Kelly’s adoring fans. After 13 hours of going live, it has amassed over 32,000 likes and dozens of comments showering the star with love.

“Amazing look honey, one person wrote.

“You look super gorgeous,” praised another admirer.

“Beautiful photo and bikini, you are very beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“One word – perfection!!” added a fourth fan.

Kelly has been spending a lot of time on the beach this summer and has been diligent about sharing snaps from her time by the water. She recently uploaded a photo from a refreshing night swim in which she sported a cheeky, royal blue bikini. Fans went wild for that look as well, earning more than 51,000 likes and 348 comments to date.