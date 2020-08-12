‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Work On Their Relationship, Sami Searches For Allie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 reveal that that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her family will be at the center of the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Sami and her twin brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), as well as Eric’s new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) search frantically for her daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

Allie recently gave birth to a baby boy, but felt so emotional and overwhelmed by the experience, and her decision the give the newborn up for adoption that she left the hospital and is currently hiding out from everyone, including her parents and other family members.

Sami will be desperate to find her young daughter and make amends with her as the pair’s relationship has been very rocky as of late, and Allie has been pushing her mom away at every turn. However, Allie won’t want to be found, and she certainly doesn’t seem to want to see or speak with her mother at this point.

It seems that Sami will be so set on finding her daughter that she’ll ask for help from her sister, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). Belle is a lawyer and may be able to offer some advice to her older sibling what she should do in her current situation.

Meanwhile, it looks like Belle’s own child, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be working against the rest of the family as she covers for Allie and keeps her whereabouts a secret.

It seems that Claire will want to protect her younger cousin in hopes of giving her some time to process everything that’s going on in her life as she weighs her options and plans her next move.

Finally, fans will see Sami’s oldest child, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) work on their relationship. The couple have been through the ringer over the past year and were on the brink of divorce when they finally found their way back to one another.

However, Sonny is currently very upset and feels betrayed by Will following the fiasco with Allie’s baby. The pair were set to adopt the little boy when Nicole spilled the beans about Will working with Sami in order to persuade Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) from raising the child.

Allie originally wanted Rafe to be the father of the child, and was angry when she learned the truth. Now Will and Sonny have some big issues to work out in their marriage.